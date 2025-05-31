Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,437 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 52,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 128,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $88.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

