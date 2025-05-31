Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,648 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.46% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 739,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 168,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $289,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,084.31. This trade represents a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ LIND opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Stories

