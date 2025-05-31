LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,827 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.00% of LivePerson worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Vanessa Pegueros sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,993 shares in the company, valued at $125,993.70. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $149,591.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,920,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,345.60. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,204 shares of company stock worth $287,471 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

