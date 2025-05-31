Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.42. 3,747,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,248,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Specifically, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,896,068.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Lyft Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,639 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,118 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $130,434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $110,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,338,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,056 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

