Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

MQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marqeta from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Marqeta Trading Down 0.9%

Marqeta stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 686,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $698,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 52,219 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,313 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 279,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

