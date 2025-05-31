Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.7%

VAC stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.