Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.73, but opened at $60.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $59.09, with a volume of 7,491,629 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $80,547.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,883.55. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,699,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 309,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

