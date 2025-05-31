Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $38,248.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock worth $2,079,948. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

