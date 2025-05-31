Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 85,086 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 83,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

MEC opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $322.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.15. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

