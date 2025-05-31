Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

MDCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. D Boral Capital raised shares of Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medicus Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Medicus Pharma Trading Down 32.5%

NASDAQ MDCX opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51. Medicus Pharma has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.94.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts expect that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medicus Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Velocity Fund Partners, Lp sold 75,000 shares of Medicus Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,248,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,080,280.52. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About Medicus Pharma

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

