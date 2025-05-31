Millennium Management LLC Acquires 359,787 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,787 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTG opened at $3.37 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

