Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $64,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 857,206 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,995.44. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,896.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,131. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextNav Price Performance

NextNav stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.03.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextNav Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

