Millennium Management LLC Buys 14,108 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOP. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NLOP opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $462.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.03. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative net margin of 122.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Research analysts expect that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

