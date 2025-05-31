Millennium Management LLC Buys 194,481 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 644.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 79,689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 40,237 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,598.72. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.7%

MRTN stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.