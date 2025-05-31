Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.15% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 77.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $5,208,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NREF opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.33. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $18.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 280.30 and a current ratio of 280.30.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.52%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

