Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,678 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Silence Therapeutics worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLN opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Silence Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.81% and a negative net margin of 342.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $67.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silence Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.