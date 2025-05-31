MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 2,364 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCW. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 419.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 107,280 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $7.12 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Mister Car Wash’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jodi Taylor sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $36,747.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,739.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 93,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $792,459.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $471,768.87. This represents a 62.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,989 shares of company stock worth $1,883,553. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCW shares. Raymond James started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

About Mister Car Wash

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

