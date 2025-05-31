MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 12,307.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,284.75. The trade was a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $87,400. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

HLF opened at $7.83 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $797.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

