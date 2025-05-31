MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $413,000 Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,782,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 589,485 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,015.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 535,034 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 411,567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,731,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 192,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

In other news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $149,758. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Trading Down 0.8%

STKL opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.71 million, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.50.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

