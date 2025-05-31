MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTS. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitesse Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

