MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 55,508 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,508 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Caption Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 150,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 137,938 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,767,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,573,000 after purchasing an additional 969,057 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 315,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,489,673.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 959,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,611,594.42. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $3,142,309.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,799,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,501,538.17. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,223,959 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,035. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.