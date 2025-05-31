MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Down 1.5%

ASE Technology stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.