Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 20.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 303.03%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

