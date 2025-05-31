Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $278.99 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.94 and a 200-day moving average of $297.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $181,706.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,811.50. This trade represents a 45.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.