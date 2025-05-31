Morgan Stanley Boosts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $93.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,158,197.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,899.04. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,897.84. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,713 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,878,285 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,849,809,000 after acquiring an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,391,257 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,132,231,000 after acquiring an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,229,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $489,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $407,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,966,667 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $311,899,000 after buying an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

