Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Ben Thompson Buys 55 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 845 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £464.75 ($625.34).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Ben Thompson bought 18 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 826 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £148.68 ($200.05).

On Friday, March 14th, Ben Thompson acquired 20 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 760 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($204.52).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 816 ($10.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £472.93 million, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 791.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 729.33. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 528 ($7.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 984 ($13.24).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau ( LON:MAB1 Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a GBX 14.80 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.47) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Featured Articles

