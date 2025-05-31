Murray Auchincloss Sells 336,621 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss sold 336,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £1,208,469.39 ($1,626,035.24).

On Monday, May 12th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 102 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £379.44 ($510.55).

On Thursday, April 10th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 113 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £376.29 ($506.31).

LON BP opened at GBX 358 ($4.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.28. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 379.70 ($5.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.57). The company has a market capitalization of £69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.46) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.92) to GBX 510 ($6.86) in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 494 ($6.65).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

