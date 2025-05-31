National Bank Financial Comments on RSG Q2 Earnings

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Doumet anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Argus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.44.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of RSG opened at $257.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average is $227.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $181.51 and a fifty-two week high of $257.93.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.