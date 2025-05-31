National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:GFL Q2 Earnings

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a report released on Monday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Doumet forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$68.40 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$41.90 and a 52-week high of C$71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.25%.

In related news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.33, for a total value of C$3,366,610.60. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

