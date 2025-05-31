Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Insider Selling

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 55,641,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 664% from the average daily volume of 7,282,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Specifically, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 156,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $730,636.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,743.84. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Moxam sold 714,199 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $4,642,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,649 shares in the company, valued at $511,218.50. This represents a 90.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 2,155,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $9,679,465.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.24.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

