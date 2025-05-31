Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LASR

nLIGHT Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.02.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,149,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,587,070.91. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 132,184 shares of company stock worth $1,625,284 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 6,563.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 3,951.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.