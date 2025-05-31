Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on NCNO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on nCino in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. nCino has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 6,589 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $151,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,673. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $49,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,791.32. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,060 shares of company stock worth $3,101,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in nCino by 27.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in nCino by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

