Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $228,589,000 after purchasing an additional 210,832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,832 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,765,000 after purchasing an additional 136,836 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,707 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 384,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,940,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,322 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

