NetApp’s (NTAP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,668. This trade represents a 78.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $2,520,032. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 38.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,529,000 after acquiring an additional 560,218 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 244.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 534,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 379,407 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 81.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 196,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,254,000 after acquiring an additional 88,203 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.