NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Head to Head Contrast

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NETSTREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.6%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT pays out -560.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NETSTREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 NETSTREIT 0 1 6 2 3.11

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and NETSTREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

NETSTREIT has a consensus target price of $18.16, indicating a potential upside of 12.70%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -29.69% N/A -4.57% NETSTREIT -2.96% -0.35% -0.22%

Volatility and Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and NETSTREIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $103.06 million 0.12 -$4.69 million ($5,369.93) 0.00 NETSTREIT $157.68 million 8.35 $6.84 million ($0.15) -107.40

NETSTREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. NETSTREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NETSTREIT beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT’s strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

