NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,852 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $313,808,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,670,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after buying an additional 151,528 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,660,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,941,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,642,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,008,000 after buying an additional 186,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 650,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,406,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $164.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.13. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.19 and a 12 month high of $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.46 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

