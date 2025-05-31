Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $195.74, but opened at $209.86. Nordson shares last traded at $215.88, with a volume of 58,887 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 253,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.8% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day moving average of $211.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

