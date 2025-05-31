Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $195.74, but opened at $209.86. Nordson shares last traded at $215.88, with a volume of 58,887 shares trading hands.
The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 40.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDSN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 253,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.8% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nordson Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day moving average of $211.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Nordson Company Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nordson
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.