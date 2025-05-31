Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

