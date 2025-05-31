Northland Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

SOTK stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $3,101,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Sono-Tek by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 56,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sono-Tek by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

