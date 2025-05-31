Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 102,414 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.10% of CTO Realty Growth worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 43,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,485,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $18.50 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $609.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

