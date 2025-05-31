Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,981 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

