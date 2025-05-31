Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $26,112,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Capri by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 2,103,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $18.14 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($5.12). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

