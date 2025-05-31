Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,258 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,619 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,404,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after buying an additional 2,344,572 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Digital by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 15,147,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,854 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,291. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 5.98. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

