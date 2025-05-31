Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,662 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Phreesia by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,881.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 137,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,899.01. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $94,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 221,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,451.30. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,208 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.74. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.