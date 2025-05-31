Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.14% of Tamboran Resources worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Tamboran Resources by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 511,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 315,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 176,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tamboran Resources by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBN shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Tamboran Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on Tamboran Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamboran Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of Tamboran Resources stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. Tamboran Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tamboran Resources Corp will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

