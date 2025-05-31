Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 989,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,799 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Spider Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spider Management Company LLC now owns 4,951,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,987,000 after buying an additional 872,282 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern University bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $122.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 18,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,298.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 151,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,976.85. This represents a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $110,071. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

