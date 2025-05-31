Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,148 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,292,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 934,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 539,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 496,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,135,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

MEG stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $678.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Montrose Environmental Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

