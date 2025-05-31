Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PAG opened at $164.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.05 and a twelve month high of $180.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

