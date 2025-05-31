Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,062,377 shares in the company, valued at $61,220,021.39. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 275,880 shares of company stock worth $4,034,037 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The company had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

