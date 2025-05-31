Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PTGX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,302.50. The trade was a 23.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $1,462,553.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,477.33. This represents a 28.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,173 shares of company stock worth $3,461,180. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.65. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

